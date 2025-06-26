Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): The upcoming supernatural thriller 'Nikita Roy,' starring Sonakshi Sinha and initially scheduled for release on June 27, has been postponed to a new date. Moviegoers will have to wait a few more weeks as the horror drama will now hit theatres on July 18.

The makers of the film, on Thursday, took to their Instagram account to share a statement explaining the reason for the delay, citing a "battle for screens" due to multiple films releasing at the same time.

"Hi guys! We have found ourselves in the midst of multiple releases and a battle for screens. With advice from our well-wishers in the fraternity, distributors, and exhibitors, we have collectively decided to push our release to the 18th of July so that we can reach a wider audience. Thank you for the immense love you have shown for the film so far, but you'll have to wait a little longer, and we promise you, the 18th of July will be worth the wait! See you in the theaters," the statement read.

The trailer for the film was unveiled earlier this month. Along with Sonakshi Sinha, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Kussh S. Sinha. The one-minute-and-fifty-three-second trailer of Nikita Roy begins with Sonakshi Sinha stepping into a mysterious house deep in the woods at night, only to encounter unexplainable forces. (ANI)

