Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): On Monday, actor Sonam Kapoor treated her fans with some stunning photos from her maternity photoshoot, giving a glimpse into the life of the soon-to-be-mom.

Taking to Instagram, she flaunted her growing baby bump in an embroidered see-through black sheer Kaftan, striking an elegant pose for the camera. Complementing the gorgeous black outfit, she wore black lingerie with beautiful bold earrings.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui Reveals Painful Secret About His Mother's Death in Kangana Ranaut's Reality Show (Watch Video).

The actor looked stunning in her exotic makeup with her intense smoky eyes and defined eyebrows. For her hairstyle, she chose a sleek centre-parted look with a low bun. She completed her look with black heels.

Showing off her beautiful maternity look, Sonam looked glamourous as ever as she held her baby bump with one hand while gently placing the other on her head.

Also Read | Thar Trailer: Father-Son Duo of Anil Kapoor and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor Unite for a Gripping Thriller.

As she shared the stunning pictures on Instagram, fans and celebrities flooded the post with their awe-struck reactions and congratulatory wishes. Actors Bhumi Pednekar, Nargis Fakhri, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Athiya Shetty were among the many stars who showered their love for the soon-to-be-mom.

Sonam, having announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago, is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja this fall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)