Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): A new song 'Suno Naa Dil' from Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb-starrer 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' was unveiled on Friday.

The song features the soulful voices of Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, with music composed by Gulraj Singh and lyrics by Manoj Yadav.

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Speaking about the song, Sonu Nigam in a press note, "There's a certain innocence in Suno Naa Dil that really stayed with me. It's not loud or overpowering, it simply flows from the heart. Songs like these remind you how powerful simplicity can be. As a singer, you don't try to 'perform' it - you just surrender to the emotion and let it guide you. That honesty is what makes a song timeless."

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Echoing the sentiment, Sunidhi Chauhan adds, "I've been doing a lot of high-energy performances lately, and while those are super fun, stepping into a song like Suno Naa Dil felt truly refreshing. It took me back to the space of romantic melodies that I've always loved being a part of. There's a certain softness and vulnerability in this song, and as a singer, it's beautiful to revisit that emotion. It's simple, honest, and that's exactly what makes it so special."

'Daadi Ki Shaadi' also stars veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Daadi Ki Shaadi arrives in cinemas on May 8, a year after its announcement

Riddhima has shared several BTS pictures from the sets over the past month.Through one of her Instagram posts, she expressed her happiness over the bond she created with over 200 people on the sets.

"Firsts are always special. Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blue print of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heart warming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens," she wrote.

Riddhima also received a shout-out from her co-actor and child artist, Vidhaan Sharma."As this beautiful journey comes to an end, I recollect all the wonderful moments we shared, the silly jokes we laughed on, the mindful games we played together, the warmth you gave when nobody was around. There is only one thing more precious than our time and that's who we spend it on and I am glad that I spent it with you. Love you always, Riddhima ma'am. So much learnt from you and all that you gave selflessly will be etched forever in my heart," Vidhaan posted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)