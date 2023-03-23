Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): On Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) on Thursday, several Bollywood celebs including Sonu Sood, Abhishek Bachchan and others paid their heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev on social media.

Sonu Sood took to Instagram and shared pictures from his debut film 'Shaheed-E-Azam' in which he portrayed the character of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Also Read | NTR 30: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor Begin Shooting of Koratala Siva’s Directorial; SS Rajamouli Attends the Film’s Muhurat Ceremony (View Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqHgyb6I5sp/

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "23rd March. #martyrsday Remembering the sacrifices made by Bhagat singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. I was fortunate to play the role of Bhagat Singh in my debut film Shaeed-E-Azam."

Also Read | Dick Van Dyke’s Car Crashes in Malibu, 97-Year-Old Actor Suffers Minor Injuries.

Rajkummar Rao dropped a portrait of freedom fighters and captioned it, "Their bravery and valor will never be forgotten."

Abhishek Bachchan posted a motion picture along with a message. He wrote, "HONOURING THE SACRIFICE OF THE BRAVEHEARTS! Shaheed Diwas."

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh also shared a picture.

Randeep Hooda also paid tribute and wrote, "Remembering our real heroes & the revolutionary leaders #BhagatSingh #SukhdevThapar &#ShivaramRajguru Martyrdom was a price they paid to ensure the freedom of our nation. Their ideologies & heroic spirit will inspire generations to come."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day (Shaheed Diwas) and said that these are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle.

The three freedom fighters were hanged to death by Britishers on March 23, 1931, in the Lahore conspiracy case.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "India will always remember the sacrifice of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. These are greats who made an unparalleled contribution to our freedom struggle."

March 23 is observed as Shaheed Diwas to pay tribute to Indian revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who were hanged by the British Government in 1931. The trio was found guilty of the murder of deputy police superintendent JP Saunders in 1928, to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai. Bhagat Singh was 23, Rajguru was 22 and Sukhdev was 23 when they were hanged to death at Lahore Central Jail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)