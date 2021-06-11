Sonu Sood is literally turning into a superhero without a cape. As after helping numerous amid the pandemic, he has now announced Sambhavam initiative where he has pledged free coaching scholarships for IAS students. Bravo!

Check It Out:

Karni hai IAS ki tayyari ✍️ Hum lenge aapki zimmedari 🙏🏻 Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'. A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative. Details on https://t.co/YO6UJqRIR5 pic.twitter.com/NvFgpL1Llj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 11, 2021

