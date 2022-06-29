Washington [US], June 29 (ANI): Sony Music Group has announced its Sony Music Group Global Scholars Program, a new initiative to provide scholarships to students from around the world enrolled in music and music business-related majors at accredited colleges and universities.

According to the announcement, the company's goal is to help lessen the financial burden for up to 50 students from diverse backgrounds. Students will receive annual financial support for the period of the degree program or upon completion, whichever is sooner, depending on financial need and region, as per Variety.

Sony Music Group's Global Scholars Program offers a wide range of enrichment programs for admitted students, including advanced tuition and college assignment support, as well as structured events and webinars to connect students with SMG and industry experts about the music industry of the future to encourage professionals.

In countries where colleges and universities are publicly funded or subsidized, college applicants can apply for funds to support mandatory college expenses such as books, equipment, college service costs, and more. The program was funded by Sony Music Group's Global Social Justice Fund.

Launching today with online applications, eligible candidates include those planning to enroll full-time in an accredited college or university degree in music or music business-related fields during the 2022-2023 academic year. Additional information can be found on www.iie.org/sonymusic, as per Variety.

"We look forward to awarding these scholarships to an incredible group of recipients that have excelled academically and exude a passion for music. Through the power of education, this signature program will provide opportunities for the music industry's next generation of global leaders to bring diverse perspectives to corporations, artists, songwriters and composers," said Towalame Austin, Executive Vice President, Philanthropy and Social Impact, Sony Music Group.

The program is a partnership between Sony Music Group and the Institute of International Education (IIE). This global non-profit organization will manage the international application portal and provide a wide range of administration and assessment services.

"We are honored to be working with Sony Music Group on this incredible new scholarship program - the only one of its kind in the world to focus on creating access to education and careers in music. We look forward to collaborating with SMG to build a diverse, global cohort full of talented young people in the industry and applaud Sony for its landmark investment in creating a more diverse, equitable future," shared IIE's Senior Vice President Jonah Kokodyniak. (ANI)

