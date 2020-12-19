Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Cast members from Italian-American Crime show 'Sopranos' reunited online on Friday night (local time) for a reading of a brand-new sketch - all for a good cause.

According to Fox News, the piece - co-written by series creator David Chase and executive producer Terence Winter - was called 'Bada Bing, Bada Zoom,' and featured about a dozen 'Sopranos' stars in a group-therapy session with therapist Dr Jennifer Melfi, the character played by Lorraine Bracco.

Prior to the reading, Bracco and her fellow cast members shared memories of their time on the series, which ran from 1999 to 2007, Deadline reported.

Participants included Steve Buscemi, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Robert Iler, Drea de Matteo, Steve Schirripa, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Maureen Van Zandt and Steven Van Zandt, the report said.

As per Fox News, the missing star from the series was James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano. The actor died suddenly at age 51 while vacationing in Italy in 2013.

The event raised more than USD 100,000 for Friends of Firefighters, a favourite charity of Buscemi, according to the report. (ANI)

