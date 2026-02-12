PNN

New Delhi [India], February 12: The National Prestige Awards 2026 honoured 8 distinguished Indian chefs whose vision, innovation, and leadership have significantly elevated Indian cuisine on the global stage. Representing celebrated kitchens across India, the United States, the Middle East, and international luxury hospitality brands, the awardees exemplify excellence, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to culinary mastery. Collectively, they reflect the rising global influence of Indian chefs who continue to redefine gastronomy while preserving authenticity and cultural pride.

Chef Parth Bharti

Executive Chef, ANDAAZ Restaurant, New JerseyTitle: Elite Chef of the Year

Chef Parth Bharti continues to redefine Indian cuisine by seamlessly blending traditional flavours with contemporary techniques. As Executive Chef at ANDAAZ Restaurant in New Jersey, he has transformed dining experiences with innovative menus and refined presentations. With a distinguished career across prestigious establishments, his philosophy focuses on creativity, authenticity, and guest-centric excellence, earning him recognition as a leading culinary force abroad.

Chef Ashish Tiwari

Executive Chef, ROOH San FranciscoTitle: The Most Innovative Chef of the Year

Chef Ashish Tiwari was recognised for redefining contemporary Indian cuisine through innovation and refined technique. At ROOH San Francisco, he has consistently maintained exceptional standards of flavour, presentation, hygiene, and guest satisfaction. Previously, as Brand Chef at Azure Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., he elevated multiple restaurant brands through critically acclaimed concepts and guest-focused menus. His leadership journey also includes The Leela Ambience, The Claridges, and The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, reinforcing his reputation as a culinary visionary shaping modern Indian fine dining globally.

Chef Satish Prasad

Title: Chef Excellence of the Year

With over two decades of global culinary experience, Chef Satish Prasad was honoured for operational leadership, creativity, and unwavering commitment to quality and food safety. His career spans senior roles at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Andaz by Hyatt Aerocity, Shangri-La, Hyatt Regency, The Suryaa, ITC Welcome Hotel, and Riga Foods. A defining chapter includes eight years with Carnival Cruise Lines, Florida, where he mastered international cuisine and high-volume luxury dining. His global exposure has shaped him into a respected hospitality leader.

Chef Santanu Brahmachary

Title: Excellence Chef of the Year

Chef Santanu Brahmachary has been awarded the prestigious Excellence Chef of the Year Award, honoring his exceptional 22-year journey in global luxury hospitality. His experience spans renowned properties including The Oberoi New Delhi, P&O Cruises, The Leela Palace New Delhi, Kempinski Ambience Hotel, Hyatt Regency New Delhi, One&Only Royal Mirage Dubai, Shangri-La's Eros Hotel New Delhi, Al Messila - A Luxury Collection Resort Doha, The Westin Maldives, Villa Park Sun Island Resort & Spa, Pioneers of Hospitality Jeddah, and his pre-opening Executive Chef role with IHCL Goa. Known for his modern culinary vision, he has excelled across fine dining, high-volume resort operations, and pre-opening environments. This award celebrates his leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to culinary excellence.

Chef Dinesh Parshad Bhatt

Cluster Chef, Toscano RestaurantTitle: The Rising Star Chef of the Year

Chef Dinesh Parshad Bhatt was recognised for versatility and rapid growth in the culinary world. His expertise spans Modern Indian cuisine, Italian fine dining, molecular gastronomy, American cuisine, and banquet operations. He previously served as Chef de Cuisine at Elements by Rosetta, Goa, and Head Chef at Patang Re-Evolve, Ahmedabad. His international experience in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi adds global depth to his leadership, positioning him among the emerging faces of contemporary gastronomy.

Chef Kailash Singh

Sous Chef, BarNaan, Brookfield, USATitle: The Most Admired Chef of the Year

Chef Kailash Singh has earned admiration for his consistency and refined approach to progressive Indian cuisine. Previously associated with ROOH San Francisco, he contributed to its evolving culinary direction. His international journey includes professional roles in Poland, Abu Dhabi, and India, with notable stints at Namak by Chef Kunal Kapur (Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi) and Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra, New Delhi. His cross-cultural exposure enhances his modern culinary perspective.

Chef Deekshyant Karki

Pastry Chef, Rooh Restaurant, San FranciscoTitle: The Most Innovative Pastry Chef of the Year

Chef Deekshyant Karki was honoured for his creativity and technical mastery in the art of pastry. Currently serving as Pastry Chef at Rooh Restaurant, San Francisco, he brings refined artistry and global expertise to contemporary Indian desserts. His previous roles include Pastry Sous Chef at Andaaz Restaurant and Caterers, New Jersey, and Jr. Sous Chef at Olive Bar & Kitchen, New Delhi.

His international experience spans MSC Cruises Yacht Club, Carnival Cruise Lines, Soho Hospitality Bangkok, The Oberoi Gurgaon, and The Oberoi Amarvilas, along with a prestigious task force assignment at The Oberoi Al Zorah, UAE. Beginning his culinary journey with Marriott Jaipur and Wyndham Grand Agra, Chef Karki represents the new generation of globally trained Indian pastry professionals redefining modern dessert craftsmanship.

Chef Kishor Singh

Title: Professional Chef of the Year

Chef Kishor Singh was recognised for his dedication to authentic Indian gastronomy and professional excellence. Previously serving as Sous Chef at Namak Indian Restaurant & Bar, Greenville, he brought global experience and disciplined craftsmanship to the kitchen. His career includes Sanjh Restaurant (USA), Pincode by Kunal Kapoor (Dubai), Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra (New Delhi), Andaz Delhi (Hyatt), and Taj Jai Mahal Palace (Jaipur). Known for managing high-pressure environments and mentoring teams, he exemplifies culinary professionalism.

Celebrating Global Culinary Leadership

The National Prestige Awards 2026 celebrate not only individual achievement but also the collective rise of Indian chefs shaping global gastronomy. From Michelin-recognised restaurants in the United States to luxury hospitality brands across continents, these nine chefs represent the strength, diversity, and international impact of modern Indian cuisine. Their accomplishments reaffirm India's position as a powerhouse of culinary excellence and inspire the next generation of chefs to pursue innovation without boundaries.

