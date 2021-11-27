Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Actor Lorraine Bracco has revealed that she was thoroughly unhappy over the way her iconic character departed 'The Sopranos' in the show's final season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while recently visiting 'Talking Sopranos', the popular podcast hosted by show alums Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, Bracco, who starred as therapist Dr Jennifer Melfi revealed her displeasure over her final scene, which occurred with Tony (James Gandolfini).

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Wishes Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana on Her Birthday by Sharing Some Adorable Candid Moments.

In the classic HBO show's penultimate episode, 'The Blue Comet', Melfi while at a dinner party with colleagues is made aware of a study that claims sociopaths take advantage of talk therapy.

Looking into the matter on her own, Melfi is convinced of the study and abruptly cuts ties with Tony during their next session without an explanation. That was her character's final moment.

Also Read | Sunny Deol Showers Blessings and Love on Son Karan Deol’s Birthday.

Bracco told Imperioli and Schirripa she always felt short-changed by the uncharacteristic departure.

"I remember being upset [with] the direction that David [Chase] was bringing Melfi. I just felt like he wanted me to get rid of [Tony]. I felt that he did it in a very abrupt way. I don't think that she should have done it that way. I would have liked for it to have been more meaningful. I think she cared for Tony," Bracco said.

She added, "Even though he was a f--k-up and he was never going to really straighten out. But I think she really cared for him. You don't spend seven years with someone and [then] discard them. I felt bad about that."

Bracco played Dr Melfi since the 'Sopranos' pilot. The actor told the podcast hosts she would have rather Tony told her off in defense when confronted with the study.

"Wouldn't that have been great for him to have said that to her? 'F--k you. I am doing what I am doing. I don't care what you say to me. I don't care morally where you want to guide me.' I think that would have been powerful," Bracco said.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor also noted a fun little factoid about a request she made to show creator Chase. "I begged David to play my husband," she said, adding, "I begged him. He said no. He was too busy writing, editing and blah blah blah." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)