As actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol turned a year older on Saturday, he wished him loads of luck and love. Taking to Instagram, Sunny wrote, "Blessing always. Love you my son." Alongside the heartfelt note, Sunny posted a picture with Karan.

Bobby Deol also wished Karan a very Happy Birthday on social media. "Happy birthday to #Velle No.1 @imkarandeol lots of love beta," Bobby posted on Instagram, adding a selfie with Karan.

Sunny Deol's Adorable Birthday Post For Son Karan Deol

Karan and his father even cut a cake with media personnel today. For the unversed, Karan made his acting debut with his father Sunny's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. He is now waiting for the release of his second film Velle.

