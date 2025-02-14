Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): In a special event to commemorate Kashmir's cultural and spiritual history, Adina Audio Centre launched a cinematic and musical rendition of Sheikh-ul-Alam's poetry, 'Soun Alamdar,' at Tagore Hall in Srinagar.

This video celebrates the poetic and spiritual legacy of Sheikh-ul-Alam, a revered Sufi saint whose verses are considered a treasure of Kashmiri culture and literature.

Directed and produced by Aejaz Ahmed Rah(Organiser Of Program) in collaboration with ELFA International, the video is dedicated to Sheikh-ul-Alam and aims to educate the young generation about the importance of the renowned Sufi saint.

Speaking to ANI, he shared, "We did the screening to spread his message globally, and I wanted the world to know his name like other popular Sufi saints."

Before screening the first cinematic video, speakers highlighted the deep-rooted cultural ethos embedded in Sheikh-ul-Alam's creations and appreciated the organisers' initiative.

Dr Gulam Nabi Haleem (Educationist, Writer Scholor& Member of Waqf Board) said, "His creations touch upon some very relevant subjects in today's contests, and thus, this initiative was taken."

Sheikh-ul-Alam contributed extensively to spreading humanity, brotherhood, and love, and this modern rendition would serve as a bridge for youth to reconnect with Kashmir's rich Sufi traditions and cultural heritage. So, this initiative marks a significant step in preserving and promoting Kashmiri's literary and spiritual heritage through contemporary artistic expressions, ensuring its resonance with future generations.

On this occasion, several people, including writers, poets, authors, singers, and artists who are doing good work on the ground level to promote Sufism, received appreciation certificates and awards. They demanded that such positive initiatives be continued in the future to raise awareness and promote Sufism for the strengthening of brotherhood, love, peace, and harmony. (ANI)

