Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 27 (ANI): Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly met with Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan in Kolkata on Thursday.

The actors, who visited the city of Joy to promote their film 'Metro...In Dino', had a homely visit at Dada's residence, where they were treated to some scrumptious meals.

Also Read | 'Bepanaah' Teaser Out: Tiger Shroff Gives Fans a Sneak Peek of Upcoming Song With Captivating Instagram Teaser.

Several pictures from their warm meeting surfaced online. Have a look at them

Ganguly also watched the trailer of 'Metro...In Dino', and expressed his appreciation to director Anurag Basu.

Also Read | 'F1' Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Brad Pitt and Joseph Kosinski's Formula One Film Latest Victim of Piracy?.

The trailer of Metro...In Dino was released earlier this month. Along with Aditya and Sara, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal.

The trailer gave us a sneak peek into the love stories of the couples--Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma and Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

It follows four different love stories of couples--young, old, and middle-aged--living in a metro, and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film Life in a... Metro. The movie will be released in theatres on July 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)