American animated satire series South Park, which earlier got greenlit for Season 26 on CBS, has now set February 8 as its premiere date. Co-created by Trey Park and Matt Stone, the Emmy- and Peabody-winning animated series also will roll out its new season on Comedy Central internationally throughout 2023, according to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet. Last summer, Comedy Central celebrated the silver anniversary of cable's longest-running scripted series with South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert. M3GAN 2.0: Sequel to Alison Williams, Jenna Davis, Violet McGraw’s Horror Film Confirmed! Makers Announce Premiere Date.

Filmed at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, the concert premiered on August 13, 2022, twenty-five years from the day the series premiered on Comedy Central. It starred Park and Stone, Primus and Ween with a special appearance by members of the band, Rush, reported Deadline. Parker and Stone's massive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios includes extending South Park on Comedy Central through 2027 and taking the series through an unprecedented 30th season. Damsel First Look: Millie Bobby Brown, Nick Robinson, Angela Bassett Starrer to Premiere on Netflix on October 13! (View Pics).

As per Deadline, 'South Park' is executive produced by co-creators Parker and Stone along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, Jack Shia, Vernon Chatman, Daryl Sancton, Giancarlo Ganziano and John Hansen among others. Chris Brion is the Creative Director of South Park Digital Studios.

