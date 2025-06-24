New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The Special Olympics Bharat hosted a special screening of Aamir Khan's recently released film, Sitaare Zameen Par, to reinforce its commitment to promoting inclusion and celebrating the abilities of individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Actor Aamir Khan attended the screening along with actress Genelia Deshmukh, director RS Prasanna and the other cast of the film.

Following the screening, Aamir Khan interacted with the children

The movie aims to promote inclusion of individuals with intellectual disabilities in the world of sports, which deeply connects with the historic performances delivered by SO Bharat athletes at the World Games in recent years, a release said.

Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat, emphasised the importance of such events in creating a more inclusive society.

"The screening of Sitaare Zameen Par is more than just watching a film; it is an experience that reinforces our belief in the boundless capabilities of our Special Olympics Bharat athletes. Aamir Khan's presence and his heartfelt interaction with our children further amplify this message, inspiring not only our athletes but also the wider community to embrace diversity and celebrate every talent," she said.

The event created an atmosphere of warmth, acceptance and motivation, reinforcing Special Olympics Bharat's ongoing efforts to integrate individuals with intellectual disabilities into mainstream society through sports, education and community engagement.

Aamir's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' was released in theatres on June 20.

'Sitaare Zameen Par', a spiritual sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Taare Zameen Par', features the challenges faced by intellectually disabled people as they step up to prove themselves in a basketball competition. (ANI)

