Kathmandu, May 27 (PTI) Srichchha Pradhan, 23, has been crowned Dabur Vatika Miss Nepal 2023 at the 27th edition of the Miss Nepal beauty pageant grand finale held on Saturday.

Pradhan from Kathmandu competed with 23 other contestants during the prestigious Miss Nepal pageant.

She will get the chance to participate in the Miss World beauty pageant next year.

Similarly, 25-year-old Prasiddhi Shah was declared the first runner-up and bagged the Miss Nepal International title.

Likewise, Raina Majgaiya, 26, was declared second runner-up and bagged the Miss Nepal Earth title.

Dabur Nepal, the subsidiary organisation of Dabur India, was the main sponsor of the Miss Nepal beauty pageant being organised by the Hidden Treasure.

The three new titleholders were crowned by outgoing queens Miss Nepal World 2022 Priyanka Rani Joshi, Miss Nepal Earth 2022 Sareesha Shrestha, and Miss Nepal International 2022 Nancy Khadka at the culmination of this year's event.

Besides cash prizes, the Miss Nepal and runner-ups are also entitled to receive various attractive gifts from sponsors.

