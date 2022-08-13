Although Sridevi passed away in 2018, the phenomenal actor continues to live on in our hearts. As we remember her on her birth anniversary, let's take a look at some of the classic hits that made us love her even more! Sridevi's Family Life in Pictures: Bollywood Actress With Daughters Jhanvi & Khushi and Husband Boney Kapoor in Timeless Pics.

1. Mr India

For most 90s and 80s kids, this movie's name itself serves as nostalgia! Released in 1987, the film was one of the very first superhero films made in the 80s. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film is touted to be one of Sridevi's best movies. It was produced jointly by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the former's banner Narsimha Enterprises. Sridevi played the role of a bubbly cheerful news reporter in the film.

2. English Vinglish

Known to be Sridevi's return to movies after a hiatus of 15 years, this film earned her universal appreciation from critics and audiences alike. She won many hearts playing a quiet, sweet-tempered housewife who took English classes in the US after getting into small fights with her husband and kids for not being able to speak English.

3. Mom

This film was the last film Sridevi starred in before she passed away in 2018. This movie also marked her 300th movie. The film received two awards at the 65th National Film Awards. In the film, Sridevi played the role of a powerful mother who seeks revenge after her daughter is sexually assaulted.

4. Judaai

Known to be a classic cult film, this movie had a unique storyline that made many fans go gaga! Sridevi played the role of a materialistic wife who sells her husband in exchange for money from another woman, only to later realize she did wrong. The movie and the character depiction in it are one of Sridevi's finest works, according to her fans. Boney Kapoor With Late Wife Sridevi in Pictures is Immensely Beautiful but Heartbreaking.

5. Chandni

One of 1989's biggest box office hits was Chandni. The movie won the National Award the same year in the Best Popular Film category. The movie also established Sridevi as the biggest female star of the 80s. Chandni also starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.