Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan Riteish Deshmukh and other Bollywood stars heaped praises on Farhan Akhtar's teaser of the sports-drama 'Toofaan' hours after its release on Friday.

Wishing all the best to the film's team, SRK took to Twitter and penned down a note to Akhtar. He wrote, "Wow! Always inspired by the effort u put in ur work. "Kinare hi se Toofan ka tamasha dekhne wale, Kinare se kabhie andaza-e-Toofan nahi hota" Azad. Ready to dive into Toofaan.All the best to the team for this awesomeness. Luv @FarOutAkhtar@RakeyshOmMehra."

Thanking the 'Don' actor, Farhan tweeted, "Thank you so much for the kind words, the poetry & the positivity .. Love you man @iamsrk#ToofaanTeaser."

Congratulating Akhtar on the release of the teaser, Salman Khan tweeted, "Congratz farhan teaser looks good..."

Responding to the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' star's tweet, he wrote, "Thank you@BeingSalmanKhan.. the first punching bag I ever hit was hanging in your home ..#ToofaanTeaser."

Incredibly amazed, awestruck and excited after watching the teaser of 'Toofaan', Hrithik Roshan heaped praises on the team and actor Farhan on Twitter.

"Got hit by #Toofaan today! D power packed team of@FarOutAkhtar@mrunal0801@RakeyshOmMehra hv left me! INCREDIBLY AMAZED, AWESTRUCK, EXCITED. Signing up 2 b 'First Day First Minute' audience 4 this inspiring experience. Farhan , I'm speechless!" tweeted Roshan.

In response to the tweet of his 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara' co-star, Akhtar tweeted, "HRITHIKKKKK..! Thank you so much amigo. Big big hug..@iHrithik#ToofaanTeaser."

"So lovelyy! Congratss@FarOutAkhtar- you're looking amazing ... all my best wishes to Team Toofan!," tweeted Parineeti Chopra as she praised the teaser of the forthcoming film.

"Love love loved it !!!!" wrote Riteish Deshmukh as he added multiple fire emoticons while sharing the teaser of 'Toofaan' on Twitter.

Commending Akhtar's transformation from a fast runner in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to a boxer in 'Toofaan', filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker took to Twitter and wrote, "From a RUNNER to a BOXER!! Wonder how you do it, Farhan! If THIS is not a KO, then what is!! You GUYS got the adrenaline rushing, with this PUNCH packed #Toofan trailer! Excitedly looking forward to CHEER! @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @RakeyshOmMehra @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal ."

The nearly two-minute-long teaser opens with Farhan's character falling in the ring after being knocked out by his opponent. After that, in the true Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra style, the teaser shifts to the back story of the character wherein we see his transformation from Ajju Bhai to Aziz Ali, the boxer, with the support of Mrunal Thakur's character. The intense sports drama also features Paresh Rawal playing the role of Farhan's coach.

Farhan seems to have undergone immense training for his character in 'Toofaan', to get into the ring like a boxer and seems like his efforts have paid off.

The film which narrates the story of a boxer is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan, and Rakeysh. 'Toofaan' also marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.The film slated to release on May 21, also stars, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Mohan Agashe, and Darshan Kumaar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)