Home

Sports

Cricket Cricket DC vs RCB Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match 39 Both teams enter the fixture with contrasting fortunes; the Capitals are desperate to stabilise their campaign after a defensive collapse in their previous outing, while the high-flying Bengaluru side seeks to consolidate its position at the top of the table.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday, 27 April. Both teams enter the fixture with contrasting fortunes; the Capitals are desperate to stabilise their campaign after a defensive collapse in their previous outing, while the high-flying Bengaluru side seeks to consolidate its position at the top of the table. Tim David, Romario Shepherd Play Gully Cricket in Streets Of Delhi Ahead of DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match (Watch Video).

DC vs RCB Fantasy Picks and Dream11 Tips

For those participating in fantasy leagues, selecting players suited to the small dimensions of the Delhi ground is essential.

Here is a comprehensive prediction and Dream11 fantasy guide for Match 39 of IPL 2026 between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Wicketkeepers KL Rahul (DC): An absolute must-have. He is coming off a monumental, record-breaking 152* and anchors the Delhi innings. Batters Virat Kohli (RCB): Mr. Consistent. He loves batting at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and is currently dominating the run charts this season. Tristan Stubbs (DC): The Player of the Match in their last head-to-head meeting. He is Delhi's most reliable middle-order finisher. Rajat Patidar (RCB): The RCB captain plays spin exceptionally well, which will be vital during the middle overs against Kuldeep and Axar. All-Rounders Axar Patel (DC): The DC captain guarantees points in both departments. His left-arm spin is crucial for controlling the run rate, and he often promotes himself up the order if early wickets fall. Krunal Pandya (RCB): A high-risk, high-reward pick who can bowl at the death and hit massive sixes in the final three overs. Bowlers Kuldeep Yadav (DC): The biggest trump card for Delhi. Even on flat wickets, his wrist spin consistently outfoxes aggressive batters. Josh Hazlewood (RCB): Essential for his powerplay and death-over accuracy. He is the most likely bowler to dismantle Delhi's opening partnership. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB): His experience and variations will be highly effective on a pitch that might offer slight grip in the first innings. Captain & Vice-Captain Choices KL Rahul (c), Virat Kohli (vc)



Probable XIs

DC XI: KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Auib Nabi

RCB XI: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Pitch Conditions

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has established a reputation as one of the most batting-friendly venues in the 2026 season. Short boundaries and a rapid outfield have consistently produced high-scoring encounters, including games where totals exceeding 250 have been challenged. Virat Kohli Wins 43 Inch LED TV for His Match-Winning Knock in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match.

For Monday's clash, the pitch is expected to offer significant assistance to top-order batters during the powerplay. However, as the game progresses, spinners like Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav may find some grip. The evening dew is anticipated to play a role, making the choice to bowl first a preferred tactic for the captain winning the toss.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 09:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).