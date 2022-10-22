Goa (Panaji) [India], October 22 (ANI): The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Saturday announced the line-up for the Indian Panorama segment for the year 2022. A total of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films will be screened during the event.

The films will be screened as part of the Indian Panorama, the flagship component of IFFI, organised by the National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The audience will get to see Jai Bhim, Major, Ariyippu, The Kashmir Files and RRR among several others at IFFI 2022.

The aim of Indian Panorama is to select Indian feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence for screening at the film festival, the statement reads.

The selection for the Indian Panorama is made by eminent personalities from the world of cinema from across India comprising a total of 12 jury members for feature films and six jury members for non-feature films. Exercising their individual expertise, the eminent jury panels contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to the selection of Indian Panorama films of respective categories, the statement added.

The feature film Jury was headed by acclaimed director Vinod Ganatra, while the non-feature jury constituted cinematographer A. Karthik Raja and filmmaker Anuradha Singh among others, according to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year. The selected films for the Indian Panorama section, with an aim for the promotion of film art through, will also be screened for non-profit screening in international film festivals in India and abroad, Indian Film Weeks held under Bilateral Cultural Exchange Programmes and Specialized Indian Film Festivals outside cultural exchange protocols, and special Indian Panorama festivals in India.

This year IFFI is scheduled to take place from November 20 to November 28, 2022, in Goa. (ANI)

