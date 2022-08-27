Washington [US], August 27 (ANI): Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone's former wife Jennifer Flavin says she deserves more than half of the couple's assets in their Florida divorce because the 'Rocky' star allegedly squandered their assets, court papers show.

According to Fox News, Stallone is reported to be worth $400 million due to his films, real estate ventures, and different enterprises. "The husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," the August 19 divorce petition states, arguing that Flavin should get a greater piece of the pie in the division of wealth.

Also Read | The Idea of You: Anne Hathaway To Play Lead Role in Film Adaption of Fan Fiction Book Believed To Be Inspired by Harry Styles.

Flavin, a former model from California's San Fernando Valley, has mainly avoided the public glare while raising their three daughters. She is entitled to 50 per cent in a divorce under Florida law, and the former couple had collected enormous wealth over the course of their 25-year marriage. "There's obviously an allegation of wrongdoing," said Valentina Shaknes, a partner in the matrimonial law firm Krauss, Shaknes, Tallentire, Messeri LLP.

The clause in the divorce petition does not specify how Stallone allegedly blew through the couple's funds but, Shaknes said, "It could be anything from gambling to supporting significant others if there's a girlfriend or something like that."

Also Read | Will Smith Now Feels 'Less Depressed' and 'More Positive' After His Apology to Chris Rock.

A few days later, Stallone was captured on camera hiding a picture of Flavin on his right bicep with the likeness of his beloved late dog Butkis, who co-starred with him in "Rocky." Jeffrey Weissman, Flavin's divorce attorney, is well-known for serving extraordinarily wealthy clients in the affluent community of Palm Beach. The former couple's seaside 13,241 square foot, $35 million mansion was the subject of a petition by Flavin that asked for "exclusive use and occupancy."

The "Rambo" actor has plenty of other places to live. He has the option of relocating to California, where he spent $18.2 million on a mansion in Hidden Hills in March.

At the London Dorchester Hotel, Flavin and Stallone exchanged vows in 1997 when she was 29 and he was 51. However, there has been trouble in paradise recently, with Flavin photographed in Los Angeles without her wedding band 11 days before she filed for divorce. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)