Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): Jon Watts's upcoming Star Wars series now has a title.

During the Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Disney announced that their upcoming series has been titled 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew', The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Also Read | Skeleton Crew: Jude Law to Headline Star Wars Series With Jon Watts on Board as Creator.

Jude Law has been roped in to headline the project.

The series is due to shoot this summer with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni executive producing. Law's character details remain concealed.

Also Read | Anek Review: Ayushmann Khurrana's Political Thriller Helmed by Anubhav Sinha Gets Mixed Reactions From Critics.

'Star Wars: Skeleton' is all set to be out in 2023. Star Wars' social media team also shared the update on Twitter.

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, an Original series starring Jude Law, from executive producers Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, is streaming in 2023 only on@DisneyPlus," a tweet read on the official Twitter page of Star Wars.

The other details regarding the project have not been revealed yet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)