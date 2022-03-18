Washington [US], March 18 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw have come forward to help the citizens of the Eastern European country.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the star couple has donated USD 1 million in aid to Ukraine.

Also Read | Pinkie Roshan Finds Son Hrithik Roshan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad ‘Too Cute’.

Spielberg and Kate committed the funds through Hearthland Foundation, the nonprofit they co-founded in 2020. Their funds will be dispersed across five organizations: Polish Red Cross, Polish Humanitarian Action, World Central Kitchen, Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society and Urgent Action Fund.

A few weeks ago, Leonardo DiCaprio donated USD 10 million to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's military operation. (ANI)

Also Read | Are Tom Hiddleston and Lady Love Zawe Ashton Engaged? Star Couple Shows Off Diamond Ring in Recent Public Appearance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)