Islamabad [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI): Pakistan's telecom industry has cautioned the government against fast-tracking the launch of next-generation mobile networks without addressing fundamental affordability issues, warning that an ill-timed 5G rollout could consume limited foreign exchange and divert crucial investment from improving basic connectivity.

The concerns were highlighted in a detailed letter sent by the Telecom Operators Association of Pakistan (TOA) to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, the TOA stated that Pakistan's digital trajectory will not be shaped by how rapidly 5G technology is deployed but by whether ordinary users can afford compatible smartphones and find meaningful everyday value in staying connected.

The association noted, "Introducing technology alone does not uplift societies; it is the adoption and use of that technology that drives progress."

TOA Chairman Amir Ibrahim, who authored the letter, criticised public discussions surrounding 5G for focusing almost entirely on global competitiveness and perceived technological prestige. Missing from the conversation, he said, is a basic but critical question: Who in Pakistan will actually be able to use 5G? According to industry figures, only around two per cent of mobile subscribers currently possess 5G-enabled devices.

The association pointed out that entry-level 5G smartphones begin at roughly PKR 90,000, while premium models such as iPhones can cost up to PKR 700,000, amounts well beyond the reach of most citizens in a low-income, prepaid-driven market. It added that 5G support requires more advanced modems and radio components, which increase manufacturing costs and further push devices out of mass-market affordability.

The TOA stated that the lack of accessible handset financing options further restricts adoption and urged the government to introduce consumer-friendly instalment schemes. Without such demand-side measures, policymakers risk building a sophisticated network that few people can actually use, as Dawn highlights.

The association cautioned that focusing narrowly on rollout deadlines and coverage obligations without tackling affordability barriers could result in an underutilised 5G infrastructure, much like Pakistan's uneven 4G experience.

Even a decade after the first 4G auction, one in four users still lacks mobile broadband. The TOA stated that 5G could deepen Pakistan's digital divide unless regulators reduce device taxes, enable financing mechanisms, and align policy with real consumer needs, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

