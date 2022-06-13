Washington [US], June 13 (ANI): On Sunday, video game developer Studio Wildcard unveiled a trailer for 'Ark II' at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to 2015's 'Ark: Survival Evolved' features Vin Diesel's voice as the hero protagonist and freedom fighter Santiago, as well as 'Moana' star Auli'i Cravalho as the character's daughter Meeka.

Unreal Engine 5 is being used to create 'Ark II', which will feature photorealistic real-time lighting technology. Diesel is an executive producer on the game, which will be available on Steam Early Access and as a console launch exclusive for Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

The companion show, 'ARK: The Animated Series', is currently in post-production with fourteen 30-minute episodes. (ANI)

