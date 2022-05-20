Scott Eastwood, who starred in the Fate of the Furious - the 2017 edition of the Fast & Furious franchise, is set to return to the franchise as part of the cast of Fast X, reports Deadline. The actor joins an ensemble that also includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris and Cardi B. Fast X: Will Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner Return for Fast & Furious 10? Vin Diesel's Emotional Post Hints So!

Fast X is the latest film in a globe-trotting action franchise from Universal Pictures which has grossed over $6 billion worldwide. Details with regard to its plot are being kept under wraps. As per Deadline, Eastwood will reprise his role as Little Nobody, the right hand man of Kurt Russell's Mr Nobody, who helped Dominic Toretto (played by Vin Diesel) track down the cyber-terrorist Cipher played by Theron in the franchise's eighth film, Fate of the Furious. Whether Russell will also return to the franchise is not yet clear. Fast X: Justin Lin Steps Down as Director Days After the Film Went Into Production.

Louis Leterrier is directing the upcoming film following Justin Lin's exit days into production, from Lin and Dan Mazeau's script. Diesel, Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare are producing. Scott Eastwood is the son of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood and he acted in his father's 2008 movie Gran Torino.

