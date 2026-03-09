Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): A new TV show 'Do Duniya Ek Dil' is all set to premiere tonight at 9 pm.

Produced by SOL Productions, the show stars Vikram Singh Chauhan as Shivaay, Rachi Sharma as Aadhya, and Sudhanshu Pandey as Baldev Singh.

Official synopsis of the serial read, "At the heart of this drama is Shivaay, a sharp, self-made tech entrepreneur from the city of Kannauj, who once believed the internet could change lives for the better, until a single scam wiped out his hard-earned savings and shattered his faith in the digital world, pushing him to walk away from screens and seek something real. In complete contrast is Aadhya, a magnetic social media influencer who lives for reels, reach and relevance, where visibility is power, and the online world is home. When fate brings them together, sparks fly and love blossoms--but Shivaay is unaware of one life-altering truth: Aadhya is the daughter of Baldev Singh, Agra's most formidable builder, whose influence dominates the city and looms large over Shivaay's life. In the backdrop of the timeless heritage of the Taj Mahal, the romance unfolds amidst grandeur, ambition, and high-stakes drama. As passion deepens and secrets come to light, 'Do Duniya Ek Dil' weaves a tale of love and conflict, navigating the fragile line between the online world of curated identities and the offline world of unfiltered reality. "

Opening about his character, Vikram Singh Chauhan in a press note said, 'Shivaay believes honesty is non-negotiable. He wants something real in a digital world that constantly edits reality. I have a strong feeling that countless people across Indian households will relate to him. His story captures a reality that so many families have faced or feared--scams, misinformation, and digital exploitation don't just steal money; they steal peace of mind and create trauma. Shivaay is a poet at heart, someone who enjoys staying present and feeling emotions rather than chasing attention. But everything he has resolved is challenged by Aadhya. Viewers will experience a high-voltage love story that questions whether romance can survive in an age obsessed with attention."

Sudhanshu Pandey added, 'Baldev is someone who understands the system a little too well and knows how to operate within its grey areas. What makes him particularly unsettling is that he doesn't see himself as wrong, he genuinely believes he's simply playing the system better than everyone else. But there's also a deeper history that has shaped the way he thinks and the choices he makes. As the story unfolds, viewers will gradually discover what led him to become the man he is, and I think that journey will be very interesting to watch."

One can watch 'Do Duniya Ek Dil' on COLORS and JioHotstar. (ANI)

