Mumbai (Maharashtra) [Indua], December 31 (ANI): In 2023, actor Sunny Deol witnessed mega success after over two decades with 'Gadar 2'.

The film saw Sunny reprising his role as Tara Singh from the iconic movie 'Gadar' (2001). The audience accepted the sequel with open arms and let Sunny's "dhai kilo ka hath" create history at the box office.

As 2023 has now come to an end, Sunny expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on him and his film 'Gadar 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped a video showing the love audience heaped on Sunny during the release of Gadar 2. The video also showed his moments spent with his family.

"Grateful for #2023. Looking forward to #2024. Years change, but one thing remains constant, Your Love #HappyNewYear #NYE2023 #yearender #reelsinstagram #reelsindia," he captioned the post.

Besides Gadar 2, 2023 became special for Sunny for other reasons as well. His elder son Karan got married and his younger son Rajveer made his Bollywood debut with 'Dono'.

His father and legendary star Dharmendra won everyone's hearts with his performance in Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. His younger brother Bobby Deol, also, enthralled audience with his captivating performance as an antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Animal'.

Now, it is needless to wonder why 2023 will always be etched in the heart of Sunny.

Speaking of Sunny's upcoming projects, he will be seen headlining Rajkumar Santoshi's film 'Lahore 1947'. Aamir Khan is producing it.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious. The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's Dil and Sunny Deol's Ghayal were released on the same day. Then in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'. Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project. (ANI)

