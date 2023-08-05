Sunny Deol visited Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday (August 5). The actor was spotted seeking blessings of the god before the release of his upcoming film Gadar 2. He was seen in desi wear along with an olive green turban, praying in the temple premises. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel and releases in theatres on August 11. Gadar 2 Censor Board Update: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Film Certified U/A; Runtime Revealed.

Sunny Deol Visits Golden Temple :

