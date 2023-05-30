Actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday treated fans to a picture of himself amid lush green flora. The Ghayal star took to Instagram and shared a dapper photo of himself. The actor captioned the post with a heart emoji. In the picture, a relaxed Sunny soaks up the sun lying on the grass dressed in a casual green outfit. He also sported a matching cap and black sunglasses. Fans poured love into his comments section. A fan wrote, "Yeah sunny pajii a big fan of u and favourite on the Bollywood industry my daddy it a big fan also and they miss you daddy meet you." Gadar 2: 'Tara Singh' Sunny Deol and 'Sakina' Ameesh Patel Reunite in Chandigarh for Final Phase of Shoot.

Sunny Enjoying the Sun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

"i have belong to Sikh religion. "Another one commented, "Love you sir." "It's my wish to meet you once in my life," another user wrote. Meanwhile, on the work front, the Apne actor is poised to share screen space next with Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. The re-release of Gadar comes at a time when the cast is coming up with a sequel. Gadar 2 will be facing a big clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal on August 11, 2023. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the movie also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role. Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol to Get Married in June in an Intimate Ceremony – Reports.

Utkarsh played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part. Sunny had earlier said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."