It's been two days since the much-awaited celebrity wedding of the year 'Katrina Kaif weds Vicky Kaushal' has happened, but fans can't still get over the dreamy pictures from their wedding festivities. On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny shared a picture on his Instagram handle that sees him hooting with joy as his 'parjai ji' (sister-in-law) Katrina Kaif arrives for the Haldi ceremony. Isabelle Kaif Shares Stills From Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s Haldi Ceremony, Says ‘My Cheeks Still Hurt from Smiling So Much’.

In the picture, Katrina could be seen clad in an ivory coloured dress with heavy embroidery. Her sisters could be seen holding a pink dupatta over her head that is a tradition in a Punjabi wedding. Sharing the picture that captures Sunny dancing his heart out at the ceremony, he wrote, "Ache devar ka kartavya nibhate huye... " (Performing the duty of a good brother-in-law...) Have Newlyweds Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Moved Into Their New Home?

The post was liked by more than two lakh fans and followers while many left heartfelt messages in the comments section. Katrina and Vicky shared the first official pictures from their Haldi ceremony on their respective Instagram handle, on Saturday morning, with the caption, "Shukr. Sabr. Khushi." The duo got married in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on December 9.

Sunny Kaushal Shares Pic From Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Haldi Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

A day after the official pictures from the wedding ceremony were out, Isabelle welcomed Kaushal into her family by writing, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji. Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple," adding a string of heart emoticons to it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)