Actor Sushmita Sen is all set to showcase her boldest avatar as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in the upcoming series Taali. Makers on Saturday treated fans with the teaser on social media. Sushmita took to Instagram and shared the teaser video along with a caption, "Gaali se Taali tak ke safar ki yeh kahaani. Presenting the story of Shreegauri Sawant's fight for India's third gender. #TaaliOnJioCinema streaming free 15 Aug. @officialjiocinema @shreegaurisawant. Directed by @ravijadhavofficial."

Watch Sushmita Sen as Gauri:

"Created by @arjunsbaran and @kartiknishandar.” The teaser gave a sneak peek of the courageous quest of struggles, resilience and triumph. The video begin with Gauri a.k.a Sushmita Sen's voice over where she introduce herself as Shreegauri Sawant, while she adjust her saree in front of a mirror. She also describes her journey in the video by saying, "Gaali se taali tak.” As soon as the teaser was released the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, "Wow u are something else." One of the users wrote, "Goosebumps." "U r just too inspiring," another commented. Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, directed by National award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, written by Kshitij Patwardhan, and produced by Arjun Singgh Baran, Kartk D Nishandar (GSEAMS Production) and Afeefa Nadiadwala. ‘Taali’ will shed light on transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant’s relentless pursuit for the recognition of the third gender in India.

Earlier, the makers released the motion poster of Sushmita. The video showcased the intriguing glimpse of Sushmita's forehead, displaying pride, and bravery in her character as a trans person. Along with a motion poster, Sushmita was heard saying in the background, "Main taali bajati nahi bajwati hoon." The actor dropped her first look from the series last year. Talking about her look, she earlier said, "A story of struggle, resilience, and indomitable power, that's Shreegauri Sawant for you!"

"Nothing makes me more proud and grateful than to bring this journey that has been rife with challenges, only to witness a revolution! This one is special for reasons multifold, and I'm really excited to associate with Viacom18 for this one. This is just the beginning, stay tuned for what's in store!" Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune, Shreegauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai.

She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised persons belonging to the transgender community as the third gender.

The landmark verdict was delivered in 2014. The upcoming biopic will shed light on the inspiring life of Shreegauri Sawant -- her childhood, transition, and eventual contribution to revolutionising the transgender movement in India.

Sushmita's fierce and bold avatar in and as Shreegauri Sawant has already built anticipation among the audience. Taali will stream on Jio Cinema on August 15. Apart from this project, Sushmita will also be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya Season 3.