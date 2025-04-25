Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Sydney Sweeney is all set to star in a film adaptation of the hit video game 'Split Fiction', being directed by Jon M Chu.

The script for the movie is being written by 'Deadpool & Wolverine' screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, reported Variety.

Sweeney is set to executive produce the film adaptation.

'Split Fiction' brings together elements of fantasy and science fiction and follows authors Mio and Zoe, who become trapped in the worlds they wrote, as per the outlet.

Written by director and Hazelight studio chief Josef Fares and Sebastian Johansson, "'Split Fiction' is a co-op adventure game that features gameplay mechanics involving split-screen combat, platforming challenges and differing abilities for each character," reported Variety.

However, it is still not clear that Sweeney will be playing which lead role.

Meanwhile, Sydney is also set to produce the adaptation of Sega's 1986 arcade driving adventure video game 'OutRun' at Universal Pictures, reported Variety.

The 'Transformers' franchise director, Michael Bay, will direct the film.

According to the outlet, the Bay and Brad Fuller will produce the movie through Platinum Dunes' first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Sega Corporation President/COO Shuji Utsumi will oversee the project on behalf of Sega.The 'Polar' writer, Jayson Rothwell, will be penning the screenplay of the movie, reported Variety. The plot details of the film are still kept under wraps.

Sega's OutRun series is a franchise that originated from some of the most successful arcade games of the 1980s.

According to Variety, the game pioneered a new genre of driving games and spawned an entire electronic music subgenre, aptly called 'OutRun.'

This unique approach made it a worldwide hit, leading to numerous subsequent series instalments, including home console versions. The 'OutRun' still continues to be one of Sega's flagship franchises, reported Variety.

With this new movie in progress, the Universal game adaptation's hot streak continues after 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' and 'Five Nights at Freddy's,' which grossed over 1.4 billion USD and 290 million USD, respectively, at the global box office.

She will soon be seen in the third season of Euphoria, which is expected to be released in 2026. She will reprise her role of Cassie in the film.

Season 2, which aired in 2022, ended on a dramatic and emotional note, with the death of beloved character Ashtray (played by Javon Walton) and the uncertain fate of Fezco (played by the late Angus Cloud). (ANI)

