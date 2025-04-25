The horrifying terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region has shaken the entire nation, claiming 26 lives and injuring several others. Celebrities across the country took to social media to express their anger and grief over the incident, demanding strict punishment for those responsible.

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra also shared a video on social media condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, in which he recited a poem written by Ashutosh Rana. In the poem, he suggested that the country has become divided, which sparked angry reactions from netizens. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and Roadies XX judge Elvish Yadav also lashed out at Karan Veer Mehra for his post. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Abhinav Shukla Criticises Bollywood, Left Wing and Gen Z Over Response to Gruesome Killing of Tourists in Kashmir, Questions ‘Humara Jazba Kahaan Hai?’.

Elvish Yadav Slams Karan Veer Mehra for Hindu-Muslim Poem Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Elvish Yadav took to his X (previously Twitter) handle on Thursday (April 24) and shared a video of Karan Veer Mehra reciting a poem about Hindus and Muslims and the diversity in the country. Indirectly calling KVM a representative of Pakistan, Elvish Yadav wrote, "Pakistan se vote aaye the kya bhai?" (Did you receive votes from Pakistan?) While many agreed with Elvish Yadav, few even defended Karan Veer Mehra and said that Elvish is unnecessarily creating an issue out of the video.

Elvish Yadav Slams Karan Veer Mehra for His Poem on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pakistan se vote aaye the kya bhai? https://t.co/lvIFTnRAlk — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) April 24, 2025

Commenting under Elvish Yadav's post, a user wrote, "Sometimes it feels so good to know that we have supported a person who goes out of the box and takes a stand for everything #ElvishYadav" while another wrote, "Aadhe bhaarat me to pakistani supporters baithe hai to kaha se kuch hoga….. inko bhi bhejo Pakistan @ElvishYadav @KaranVeerMehra."

Fans Show Support to Elvish Yadav

Aadhe bhaarat me to pakistani supporters baithe hai to kaha se kuch hoga….. inko bhi bhejo pakistan @ElvishYadav @KaranVeerMehra — Himanshu (@Himansh9654) April 25, 2025

‘Vote Nahi Aaye Lagta Hai Note Aaye Hai’

Vote nhi aaye lgta hai note aaye hai..🤔 — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) April 24, 2025

Amid the widespread backlash and negativity for his poem, few even defended Karan Veer Mehra under his post. A user wrote, "Posting for the first time today after seeing so much negativity from yesterday just to say forever your fan, love you KV." Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani Actors Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir and Mawra Hocane React to Horrifying Incident in Kashmir, Express Grief Over Innocent Lives Lost.

KVM Fans Come Out in His Support

Posting for the first time today after seeing so much negativity from yesterday just to say forever your fan, love you KV. Be like this always fearless and a good human being 🥰❤. Waiting for the 'karankarma' to hit some people — Veer.19 (@GuptaRashi2022) April 24, 2025

Some Dose of Positivity for KVM Among Hundreds of Negative Comments

Love and only love for the man you are 💖 — Karan Veer Mehra Fans (@KVMFanmily) April 24, 2025

What Did Karan Veer Mehra Say in His Poem?

Karan Veer Mehra's poem on the Pahalgam terror attack faced both appreciation and negativity. In his poem, he said, "Sawaal to bas ek hi hai, kya Allah ne Mandir toda tha ya Ram ne Masjid todi hai? Baat diya is dharti ko. Koi Hindu hai, koi Musalma, koi Sikh koi Isaai. Bas humne insaan na hone ki hai kasam khayi." (The only question is, did Allah break a temple, or did Lord Ram break a mosque? You divided this earth. Some are Hindu, some Muslim, some Sikh, some Christian, but it seems we've taken an oath not to be human.

