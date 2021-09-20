Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20 (ANI): The makers of the much-awaited Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Rashmi Rocket' have finally announced that the film will be released on October 15 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Taapsee shared the poster of the film along with the release date.

The poster gives viewers a quick glimpse of the adrenaline-packed narrative, while Taapsee looks full of grit and determination.

Along with it, she penned the caption, "Ye chunautiyon bhari race shuru ho chuki hai aur ab ravan dahan pe hi aake rukegi. Bahot kuch nasht karna hai Rashmi ko iss saal." (This challenging race has started and now will stop only on Ravan Dahan. Rashmi has to destroy a lot this year.)

"Get ready to run with Rashmi in this race on and off the track. She will need you in this one. #RashmiRocket ready to take off on 15th October 2021 only on @zee5," Taapsee added.

Following the story of a young girl, who hails from a small village but is blessed with an incredibly large gift, 'Rashmi Rocket' is directed by Akarsh Khurana. What seems like an athletic contest turns into her personal battle for respect, honour, and even her very identity.

Taapsee, opening up about how crucial this film is for her, shared, "This film is special very differently. I've always been approached when either the script or the director is ready to make the film but one line of this story fell in my lap in Chennai and then from there to it becoming a full-fledged film has been a feeling I haven't experienced with any other film before. Everyone was just so sure about the story from day 1 that it was never a tough job to convince any of the stakeholders to join hands and give their best for this film. Hence the result of this film will affect me a lot more than my other films. Also, I'm extremely proud of it."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, 'Rashmi Rocket' is written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon and also stars Supriya Pathak, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Director Akarsh Khurana shared, "As a viewer, I've always been fond of courtroom dramas, mature romances, and sports films. As a storyteller, I've always been drawn to characters on journeys, both external and internal. This film gave me the unique and exciting opportunity to work on something that had all of these elements, with a fantastic ensemble of actors."

Ronnie Screwvala talked about his love for stories featuring the "underdog and unsung heroes".

"I've always loved stories of the underdog and unsung heroes and what's fascinating about the story of 'Rashmi Rocket' is that it isn't just one about her journey as an athlete, but the human drama that unfolds in her life which makes it so much more layered and different from regular athlete stories. Our association with ZEE5 will ensure that the film reaches every nook and corner of the world. This is a story that everyone needs to hear," he said.

Apart from 'Rashmi Rocket', Taapsee will also be seen in 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Shabaash Mithu'. (ANI)

