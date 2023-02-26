TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sacchin Shrof tied the knot for the second time on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, actor Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babita Ji from TMKOC shared some glimpses from the marriage ceremony. In one of the pictures, she could be seen posing with the bride and the groom. "Our handsome dulha and his pretty dulhan," she captioned the picture. Dilip Joshi Aka Jethalal Reveals He Misses Disha Vakani's Daya's Character On Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Sacchin Shrof and Chandni's Wedding

In another picture, Munmun shared a selfie in which she could be seen with the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah including Dilip Joshi. Sacchin portrays the role of Taarak Mehta in TMKOC. As per reports, he tied the knot with his sister's friend Chandni. Previously, the actor was married to the Bigg Boss 5 winner Juhi Parmar. However, after nine years of marriage, the two parted ways in January 2018.

They have a 10-year-old daughter, Samairra. Apart from TMKOC Sacchin was also seen in Prakash Jha's web series Aashram, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's film Double XL and many more. Before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, in which he replaced Shailesh Lodha to play the new Taarak Mehta, he essayed the character of Rajeev in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.