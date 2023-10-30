Sultan of Delhi: Tahir Raj Bhasin Reveals That He Drew Inspiration From Amitabh Bachchan for His Role in the Series

Tahir Raj Bhasin, expresses his admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, particularly Bachchan's role in the film Deewar. Bhasin sees his character in the series Sultans of Delhi as a way to pay tribute to the iconic actor, as he was inspired by Bachchan's portrayal of an unabashedly grey and rebellious hero in Deewar. Bhasin believes his character echoes the same spirit of rebellion and ambition.

Agency News ANI| Oct 30, 2023 05:37 PM IST
Sultan of Delhi: Tahir Raj Bhasin Reveals That He Drew Inspiration From Amitabh Bachchan for His Role in the Series
Tahir Raj Bhasin and Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is a huge fan of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his role in the web show Sultans of Delhi is his way of paying homage to him. "I have always been awed by the magnetism of Amitabh Bachchan! For me, the most impressionable film of his is Deewar. Growing up, I used to watch the film over and over whenever I got a chance. Bachchan Sirs 'Vijay' in Deewar was everything that I idolised a hero to be on screen. I was fascinated by it because it presented a hero, who was unabashedly grey! He was anti-establishment, he believed in living life on his own terms and had a towering ambition to rule the ground he walked on! I was inspired by this spirit of rebellion and had an instant flashback to Bachchan sir's Vijay when I first read the script for Sultan Of Delhi," Tahir said. Sultan of Delhi: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date – All You Need To Know About Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mouni Roy’s Disney+ Hotstar Series!.

"My character Arjun in Sultan of Delhi is me living out my childhood moment of emulating the one and only Amitabh Bachchan! It is my homage to the incredible mega-star that he is and I'm so glad that my series has become a hit. I do hope Bachchan sir manages to see Sultan of Delhi and I hope he likes it. Fingers crossed!" the actor added. Sultan Of Delhi follows the story of Arjun Bhatia (Tahir Raj Bhasin), who works with Delhi's biggest illegal arms dealer, Jagan Seth (Vinay Pathak). Sultan Of Delhi Teaser: Mouni Roy, Tahir Raj Bhasin Star in Milan Luthria's Web Series (Watch Video).

Watch Sultan Of Delhi Trailer:

In a high-stakes battle for power, Arjun is tested time and again by those around him. Fuelled by ambition, and his calling to become the Sultan Of Delhi, Arjun must navigate a treacherous landscape to emerge victorious, where there is no stopping him and vengeance is unleashed.

