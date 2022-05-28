Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria recreated and shared her childhood picture with her sister Pia Sutaria and her childhood friend Mishal Hirani on social media.

On Saturday, the 'Marjaavaan' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback cum recreated picture, she captioned the picture, "Twenty-two years later.. some things never change.. @mishal.hirani @piasutaria I am so proud of the people we have become!!!! Here's to always being silly, picking up where we left off and loving each other through everything."

In the picture, Tara, Pia and Mishal could be seen happily posing for the camera. Tara Sutaria's rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain was quick to react to the post, as he dropped a bunch of heart emoticons in the comment section.

The 26-year-old made her debut in a Karan Johar 2019 film, Student Of The Year 2 opposite actor Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara was last seen in Heropanti 2, opposite Tiger Shroff in the main lead. She will soon be seen in her upcoming flick 'Ek Villain Returns' opposite Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. (ANI)

