Actor Taylor Lautner recently recalled what it was like for him to see ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's face after Kanye West interrupted her speech at the 2009 VMAs.

According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, Lautner, who dated Swift for a few months in 2009, took a trip down memory lane to make a rare comment about his ex-girlfriend.

During Lautner and his wife Tay Dome's 'The Squeeze' podcast when asked by the latter about which moment in his life he would choose to go back to if he could, he said, "Probably the 2009 VMAs... When I presented the award to Taylor and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit."

Lautner went on to recall that fateful night, saying, "I presented the award to her, so I have the award. I took five steps back and was standing five feet behind her. And in the middle of her giving her thank you speech, Kanye jumps up onto the stage," reported E! News.

"I can barely hear it. I can't see them," Lautner explained. "I'm just assuming this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit, because why else would Kanye West be jumping on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift? It just didn't make sense."

Lautner says he ended up giggling to go along with the bit, but when he saw Swift's expression the reality of the situation dawned upon him. "He jumped off. She finished. The second she turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, 'Oh. No. That wasn't good.'"

As per E! News, flash forward to now, Lautner and Swift have both moved on to respective romances. For his part, Lautner and his wife, who now also goes by Taylor Lautner, wed in November after over four years together. As for Swift, she and boyfriend Joe Alwyn have been together since 2016. (ANI)

