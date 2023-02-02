The Woman King Movie Review: Essentially a historical epic, The Woman King was completely different than what I expected it to be. An action-packed film that blends melodrama with a historical backdrop to fuel it, the film was an entertaining time that packed in some heavy performances from some of the best in the business. Even if the film did stretch out at times, there is no denying that this was a complete kick-ass movie. Puss in Boots - The Last Wish Movie Review: Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek’s Shrek Spinoff is a Vibrant Extravaganza With Some Stellar Animation and Storytelling (LatestLY Exclusive).

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood based on a story by Dana Stevens and Maria Bello, The Woman King takes us all the way back to the 1820s and focuses on the height of the slave trade. Focusing on the Dahomey kingdom of Africa, the film centers upon the Agojie group of women warriors that protects the monarchy present. Lead by General Nanisca (Viola Davis), we see her train the next generation of warriors so that she can have them prepared once trouble comes knocking on their doorsteps.

Beginning off with an impressive action scene showcasing the talents of the Agojie as they take down a group of slavers, The Woman King immediately sells us on their brutality and power (honestly, could give the Dora Milaje from Black Panther a fair fight). Making them seem like a really formidable foe for their enemies, they are the central focus of the film and something that The Woman King does really well. They sort of become the central heart of it, and here is where the melodramatic part of it comes into play with the sistership within the group.

Viola Davis throughout her career has proved that she is a great dramatic actor, and over here she proves herself to be a capable action star too. Slaying down her foes with a swift slash while masking away her vulnerable side, Davis is a powerhouse in the role of Nanisca. On the other hand, who impresses too is Lashana Lynch’s Izogie, a toughened warrior of the Agojie with a playful side, and John Boyega’s swagger as the king of Dahomey is just something one would yearn for.

Yet the breakout role over here comes from Thuso Mbedu who portrays the young and naïve Nawi. When no suitor would take her due to her rebellious attitude, Nawi’s father offers her off to the king. Wanting to be a warrior, she is taken into the clan of Agojie and trains her best to be a toughened foe for her enemies. Being the heart of the film, its her story that propels The Woman King forward. However, venturing into the realm of unbelievability and pure coincidence, there is a plot twist attached to her that did took some massive suspension of disbelief from me. Thankfully, The Woman King does know how to create some gripping drama with it, even if it could have come detrimental to the film’s own nature.

The Woman King does venture off into a more surface level for its portrayal of history. While it does touch upon it occasionally when talking about the slave trade of Africans at the hands of Europeans and Americans, the movie doesn’t know what to do with its historical aspect. When faced off against the Oyo tribe who want to make a profit off by selling their own people, The Woman King often features a very murky portrayal of its politics at hand. There is also a half-baked romance here between Nawi and Malik (Jordan Bolger), an aristocrat hailing from the Portuguese who takes a liking to her that never really makes for an impactful side-story.

The final act also takes its sweet time to get to a conclusion. It just keeps on going, and after a while it kind of suffers from the “infinite endings” issue of The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. Yet somehow, The Woman King still manages to land on its own two feet and provides for a meaningful conclusion. Shotgun Wedding Movie Review: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel’s Destination Wedding Gone Wrong is Wrapped Up in a Dull Action Affair (LatestLY Exclusive).

There is plenty of action provided over here too that’s extremely well shot. This was the one aspect of The Woman King that surprised me the most with just how grand and chaotic the battle scenes felt. It completely made for some of the most energetic sequences of the film, and the portrayal of the Dahomey culture was also something that really pulled me into the world too. Overall, The Woman King knew how to keep my eyes glued to the screen.

Yay!

Melodrama of the Movie

The Performances

Nay!

Murky Portrayal of History

Third Act Can Take a While to End

Final Thoughts

The Woman King is a fun action-entertainer that certainly had my complete attention. Even if its murky portrayal of its history is mixed in with some half-baked ideas, there is no denying that the performances here blended in with the action make for a compelling watch. The Woman King releases in theatres on February 3, 2023.

Rating: 3.5

