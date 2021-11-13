Still from the short film 'All Too Well' (Image source: YouTube)

Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): After announcing that her next release in the re-recording of her catalogue was her 2012 album 'Red', Taylor Swift, on Friday, treated her fans with the rerecorded original 10-minute version of her song 'All Too Well', along with a short film, starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film was shot by cinematographer Rina Yang.

Throughout the short film, which was introduced with a Pablo Neruda quote that read, "Love is so short; forgets is so long," Swift chronicled the rise and fall of a relationship between O'Brien and Sink's characters.

The short film opens with Sink asking O'Brien, "Are you for real? ... I just feel like maybe I made you up."

In a montage, the film proceeded to explore the couple's relationship from their first blissful moments of new love to "the first crack in the glass."

In one scene, the music stopped playing as O'Brien and Sink's characters have a heated argument to which Sink's character expressed frustration and hurt that he acted differently with her when in the company of his friends, ignored her and, at one point, even dropped her hand.

After they break up, the film follows Sink as she mourns the loss of the relationship.

Toward the end of the film, Swift appears as a grown-up version of Sink's character, as she speaks at an event to promote her debut novel, All Too Well. The film finishes with a sombre O'Brien watching from afar while wearing her scarf.

The film also featured a cameo by Shawn Levy.

Ahead of the film's debut, Swift was joined by O'Brien and Sink at the premiere for the short film at New York City's AMC Lincoln Center theatre.

After the screening and a standing ovation, Swift, Sink and O'Brien headed to the front of the theatre and shared what the project meant to them.

"From start to finish, this has just been a surreal experience. I'm so glad we finally get to share this with everyone, and I hope you all enjoyed it," Sink said.

O'Brien also praised Swift for being "a genius" and "the most beautiful person ever."

Swift has described 'All Too Well' -- long speculated to be about her previous relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal -- as one of the more difficult songs to write.

While speaking about the song on Rolling Stone's podcast Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums, Swift said she recorded the song when she felt like "a broken human" and "feeling terrible about what going on" in her personal life.

'Red' marks Swift's second rerecorded album. The singer has confirmed that she will rerecord her songbook, which includes 'Taylor Swift' (2006), 'Fearless' (2008), 'Speak Now' (2010), 'Red' (2012), '1989' (2014) and 2017's 'Reputation', to offset the controversial USD 300 million deal between Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta.

Swift owns the masters to her 'Lover', 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' albums, which were released under her new deal with Republic Records and Universal Music Group, and now the recent 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' and 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. (ANI)

