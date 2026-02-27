Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Prakash Jha is coming up with a new socio-political thriller 'Sankalp', which strars Nana Patekar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sanjay Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Kubrra Sait, and Kranti Prakash Jha amongst others.

On Friday, the show's teaser was unveiled. As per the makers, 'Sankalp' dives into the "mechanics of power, revenge, ideological war, protege, politics, corruption and bureaucracy in modern India."

Anchored in the thematic triad of Sanskaar, Satta, Samarpan, the teaser introduces "Nana Patekar as Ma'at Saab, a commanding master strategist whose presence dominates every frame. Standing in ideological opposition are Sanjay Kapoor and Neeraj Kabi, their friction hinting at an imminent power struggle."

Adding to the intrigue, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub portrays a fiercely loyal disciple, bound to his guru Ma'at Saab by an allegiance that runs deeper than it appears, read a press note.

Check out the teaser here.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVQdmmajccH/

Sankalp will soon be released on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)

