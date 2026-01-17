Washington DC [US], January 17 (ANI): Actress Teresa Palmer has joined the cast of the live-action 'God of War' series adaptation, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Palmer is the latest cast member on the show, following the announcement that Ryan Hurst will star as Kratos. The actress is expected to star as Sif, the wife of Thor and one of the chief Aesir.

Palmer is primarily known for her work in film, having starred in features like 'The Fall Guy,' 'Hacksaw Ridge,' 'The Grudge 2,' 'I Am Number Four,' and 'Knight of Cups.'

In television, she has been in shows such as 'A Discovery of Witches,' 'The Clearing,' and 'Mix Tape.' She will next be seen in the Australian series 'The Family Next Door.'

According to Variety, the series will pick up with the story of the two most recent 'God of War' games, in which Kratos must raise his ten-year old son Atreus. Per the logline, "Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human."

Amazon's adaptation of 'God of War' has already had a long road to the screen. The show was originally greenlit at the streaming arm of the e-commerce giant back in 2022. Original showrunner Rafe Judkins exited the show in October 2024, with Ronald D. Moore joining as the new showrunner not long after, reported Variety.

Moore is the writer, executive producer, and showrunner on 'God of War' under his Tall Ship Productions banner. Frederick E.O. Toye will direct the first two episodes, reported Deadline. (ANI)

