Washington DC [US], January 14 (ANI): Actor, singer and filmmaker Teyana Taylor revealed that she had to request a brief extension on a culinary school assignment in order to attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, according to People.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton, Taylor said she was anxious about meeting her coursework deadline while juggling her busy awards-season schedule. "I'm a straight-A student, and I want to keep it that way," she said, adding that her chef instructor granted her an extension of a few days to submit her assignment.

Taylor, who is currently enrolled at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, praised the institution for being supportive of her balancing academics alongside her career in music, film and television. She noted that she usually submits her work early, but described the Golden Globes week as "crazy" due to scheduling demands.

The multi-hyphenate star won Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture for her role in One Battle After Another at the ceremony. In her acceptance speech, Taylor thanked her parents, her close circle of loved ones and director Paul Thomas Anderson for their support.

She also delivered an emotional message addressed to women and girls of colour, emphasising confidence, self-worth and belonging.

"To Paul 'Let 'Em Cook' Thomas Anderson, thank you for your vision, your trust and your brilliance," she said. "My gratitude is endless. I love you, we love you and thank you so much for holding space for me and our entire cast," as quoted by People.

She ended her tearful remarks by speaking to "my Brown sisters and little Brown girls watching tonight."

"Our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine," said Taylor. "We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter and our dreams deserve space."

Taylor previously announced her decision to pursue culinary studies in June, sharing on social media that cooking and baking have long been a source of comfort and passion in her life.

In a video featuring Junie, Taylor wore a chef's hat and apron with the school's uniform shirt and danced to GloRilla's hit song "Let Her Cook."

In the heartwarming caption, she wrote, "Cooking and baking have always been more than just hobbies for me; they've been my passion, my peace, my therapy...Through every twist and turn in my life and career, the kitchen has been a safe space...No matter how hectic life gets, I find comfort in the rhythm of it all -- the chopping, the stirring, the creating. Now, I get to take this love even deeper," according to People. (ANI)

