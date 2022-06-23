Washington [US], June 23 (ANI): Australian Hollywood actor Luke Hemsworth said that his 'Westworld' co-star and actor Thandiwe Newton was 'going through her own thing'.

At the Season 4 premiere of 'Westworld', which happened in New York City, when Hemsworth was asked about how Newton was doing, the actor gave a tactful reply, reported Page Six.

"I haven't spoken to her. But Lisa (show creator) has been in contact. She's going through her own thing" said the 'Neighbours' actor.

Newton, who featured in HBO'S sci-fi drama series 'Westworld' has been going through a tough phase reported Page Six. Recently, in the month of April, the 49-year-old quit the sets of the movie 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' starring Channing Tatum.

Earlier, in a statement released by the production company Warner Bros. Pictures, the production house has stated that Newton took this 'difficult' decision 'to deal with family matters', reported Page Six.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' to deal with family matters," read the statement.

According to Page Six, Newton's sudden departure from the sets came after the upheaval in her personal life. She recently parted ways with her husband Ol Parker., who is also a screenwriter. The couple was married for 24 years before they split up. They share three children together, namely 21-year-old Ripley, 17-year-old Nico, and 8-year-old Booker.

However, Newton was spotted with Elijah Dias, a Los Angeles musician several times.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth who is geared up for the release of 'Westworld' on June 26 has shared his experience of working with the 'amazing creators' of the show, reported Page Six.

"I get to work with these amazing creators. They're so articulate and visceral," said the 41-year-old.

"And then you add Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Thandiwe Newton ... it sounds like a copout but it's a wonderful cast to work with. There's really no one that I don't want to hang out with." Hemsworth concluded. (ANI)

