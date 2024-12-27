Los Angeles [US], December 27 (ANI): The sequel to 'The Batman' will no longer now arrive in 2026 as earlier it was expected.

As per Deadline, Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel is heading from October 2, 2026 to October 1, 2027. Production isn't scheduled to get started until late summer and with a VFX heavy sequel such as this one, a fall 2026 theatrical release is within reach.

Robert Pattinson will be seen reprising his role in 'The Batman Part II'.

The sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman first came to light at CinemaCon in April 2022. Mattson Tomlin joined the project in August of that year to co-write with Reeves, and in late January 2023, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the film's title. (ANI)

