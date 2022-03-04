The Batman has roared into cinemas and made a spectacular splash. The Robert Pattinson led DC film has been receiving acclaim from critics and fans alike, and for good reason. Featuring Batman in his second year, we see him go against the Riddler who has been taking out corrupt city officials. The movie is filled with extremely tense scenes and is the best representation of the character out of the comics. The Batman Movie Review: Matt Reeves & Robert Pattinson Deliver the Definitive Version of DC’s Dark Knight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

The ending of The Batman does a really good job at setting a lot of things up. In a way, it’s one of the most hopeful and heroic Batman we have ever seen on screen. The ending also sets up a new villain that many fans will love seeing and might hint going forward what’s to come. Catwoman also has a neat arc completed by the end and sets up her story going forward neatly too. Here is the ending of The Batman explained.

The Ending

After capturing the Riddler, Batman goes to Arkham to meet him. Over there Riddler tells Batman that he is sad that he wasn’t able to get Bruce Wayne and that he was inspired by Batman to start killing city officials. The angers Batman and he tells off Riddler which makes him feel betrayed. Riddler then reveals that he has even a bigger plan that is going to be executed soon.

Batman goes back to Riddler’s hideout and finds out that Riddler has set up bombs over the city border to destroy the breakwaters along the city and flood it. He also riles up his followers through social media in an effort to assassinate mayor-elect Bella Real at her inauguration.

The breakwaters explode and the city starts flooding. Batman quickly makes it to the inauguration and starts taking out Riddler’s followers. Selina arrives too and helps Batman. While questioning one Riddler follower, he talks about how they were inspired by Batman’s vengeance. With Gotham Square flooding, Batman realises that he has to help people in need. He does so by getting them out of the flood and saving him. Batman realises that he needs to be more than vengeance and be a source of hope for the people.

Back at Arkham, we see Riddler talking to a man next to his cell. Both Riddler and him befriend each other and start cackling. We see Catwoman leaving Gotham as she deems Gotham is beyond saving, but Batman disagrees. The movie ends with both of them going their separate ways.

Who Does Riddler Talk to at the End?

The inmate that Riddler talks to at the end is played by Barry Keoghan. It’s clear that Keoghan is playing the Joker because he talks about clowns and his laugh has a distinctive feel to it. While his face isn’t completely seen, we can see the signature green hair. His mouth also has a good chunk of it missing. His skin also is pale, but not completely white, it almost looks as if it’s burned.

Going forward, it does look like the Joker will play some part in the sequels. Matt Reeves has also talked about how there is a deleted scene involving him where Batman asks the Joker to profile the Riddler. If anything, it looks like we might get the Joker is a Hannibal Lecter type role going forward.

Catwoman

With Catwoman leaving for another city, it looks like she might get a series of her own maybe. There is a lot more story to be told, and it can definitely be explored well.

With side characters like Penguin getting a series and there being an entire Gotham PD spinoff on the way, it does look like a Batverse is being built.

Sequel Setup

The movie does leave room for a sequel to be set up. It features a bunch of references to some villains. Of course you have Joker present at the end, but there is a Hush reference in the movie too. The reporter that Thomas Wayne has killed in the film had his last name as Elliot, and when revealing the information, Riddler has Hush written over the screen.

With the entirety of Gotham being flooded now too, we can maybe see the exploration of Mr Freeze here. He could work very well in a sequel. There were a bunch of rogues set up. With Joker also manipulating Riddler, it looks like we can see him recruiting villains into his cause. The Batman: Makers of Robert Pattinson’s DC Film Unveil Film’s Special Video on Burj Khalifa (Watch Video).

Whatever the sequels may be though, it looks like they will focus on Bruce Wayne building up his Playboy Billionaire persona more and trying to be the Batman Gotham needs.

The Batman is playing in cinemas right now.

