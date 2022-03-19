By

Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): After entertaining the audience with his role of Edward Nashton in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman', actor Paul Dano is now all set to unleash his writer side with a new comic book titled 'Riddler: Year One'.

On Friday, DC Comics announced Dano's comic book writing debut and unveiled the book's first look image, Variety reported.

The image features glasses atop scattered files and papers with the title written across in scratchy letters.

"A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with RIDDLER: YEAR ONE. Written by Paul Dano, unmask your first look here and see #TheBatman only in theaters now," a tweet read on DC Comic's Twitter handle.

The comic will launch in stores in October, although DC did not specify an exact launch date.

For the unversed, Dano received acclaim for his portrayal of The Riddler in 'The Batman', which diverges from typical portrayals of the character by depicting him as a political extremist targeting the corrupt elite within Gotham. (ANI)

