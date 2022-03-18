New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actor Nikita Dutta have reignited rumours of their romance as the two were spotted celebrating Holi with each other.

A picture has been doing rounds on the internet in which Nikita and Jubin, drenched in gulal colours, could be seen all smiles while posing for a picture with their friends.

For the unversed, speculations are rife that the two are all set to tie the knot soon.

Jubin and Nikita have been sighted together in a number of places. However, both of them have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. (ANI)

