Makers of the action series The Boys season 4 have unveiled the show's official teaser. The Emmy-nominated anti-superhero drama series revealed its first look at the CCXP fan convention in Brazil on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video dropped the teaser which they captioned, "Season 4 is a riot. Strap in lads, coming your way 2024."

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son as well as his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Boys Season 4 Teaser: Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Join the Fight Against Supremacy

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The Boys Season 4 will be streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video in 2024.