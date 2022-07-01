Tom Swift has been cancelled by The CW after one season. According to Variety, the revelation was released less than a month after the Nancy Drew spinoff series' May 31 premiere. The decision was made based on ratings since neither streaming nor traditional TV could draw viewers to the show. From The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Superman & Lois to Riverdale, List of CW Shows Renewed For New Season.

The series' five previously shown episodes have received 0.1 viewers in the 18-49 age group. The cancellation of numerous original programmes from The CW, including Charmed, Dynasty, Rosewell, New Mexico, 4400, Legacies, Naomi, and Batwoman, occurred just over a month prior to the announcement of this news. After being mostly owned by WarnerMedia for years, it was revealed in January that Nexstar Media Group is in talks with the channel to buy a major interest in it.

Tian Richards plays the titular role in Tom Swift, a CBS Studios and Fake Empire production that is based on the 1910 book Tom Swift and His Motor Cycle. Swift was originally represented as a young inventor, but the series gives him a new identity as a Black, gay millionaire who, after his father mysteriously vanished, finds himself in war with a shadowy worldwide cabal. Richards made her acting debut in the part during a Nancy Drew episode from Season 2.

LeVar Burton provided the voice of Swift's AI friend Barclay in the movie Tom Swift, which also starred Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilson, April Parker Jones, and Albert Mwangi in addition to Richards. Melinda Hsu Taylor, Noga Landau, and Cameron Johnson, together with Melinda Hsu Taylor, served as executive producers of the Nancy Drew series. Batwoman: CW Cancels the DC Comics’ Superhero Drama Series After Three Seasons

Along with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the three co-executive produce the show. Fake Empire and CBS Studios produced the programme, as reported by Variety. The series will continue to air its remaining episodes, with the season finale scheduled for July 19.